Video, photos released in Herndon shooting

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

November 29, 2021, 7:18 PM

The Herndon, Virginia, police on Monday released video in a shooting at a crowded establishment earlier this month.

The police said two men were asked to leave the establishment in the 700 block of Elden Street Nov. 6 at about 10 p.m.

During a confrontation between the men and employees and other patrons, police said one of the men pointed a gun at people in the crowded room and were asked to leave the establishment.

The two men left temporarily, then ran by the establishment about five minutes later and “recklessly” fired a shot into the building, police said.

In the surveillance video, the suspect is shown punching a man in the face before pulling out his gun.

According to police, they were heading west and left in a grey Nissan.

Charges are pending, including reckless discharge of a weapon.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or accomplice, or who witnessed the incident, to call the department at 703-435-6846.

CLICK TO EXPAND: Photo of the suspect in a shooting in downtown Herndon on Nov. 6 (Courtesy Herndon Police Department).
CLICK TO EXPAND: The alleged accomplice in a shooting in downtown Herndon. (Courtey Herndon Police Department).

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

