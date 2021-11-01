Slow down: Fairfax City speed cameras near schools now watching

Speed cameras are now operating in Fairfax City, near the city’s four schools — they’re located on Old Lee Highway, Fairfax Boulevard, and Jermantown Road.

Most drivers know to slow down in school zones — those who forget in the city of Fairfax, Virginia, will be reminded with a speed camera ticket.

Beginning Monday morning, Nov. 1, speed cameras will operate along Fairfax Boulevard, Old Lee Highway, and Jermantown Road, to protect students who attend the city’s four schools, and Woodson High School and Frost Middle School, in Fairfax County.

Signs reading “School Zone: Speed Photo Enforced” warn drivers that speed cameras are active.

In 2020, Governor Ralph Northam signed General Assembly legislation, which allows speed camera enforcement in school crossing and highway work zones. The Fairfax City Council tweaked its code in March 2021.

Portable cameras will be activated in work zones, as crews build or repair roadways.

When speed cameras catch drivers going more than 10 miles per hour above the posted limit, a $100 citation will be issued.

For the next 30 days, drivers will only receive a warning. After the one-month grace period, speed camera citations will be processed in the same manner as the city’s red light camera tickets.