Coronavirus News: White House press secretary has COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Slow down: Fairfax City…

Slow down: Fairfax City speed cameras near schools now watching

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

November 1, 2021, 7:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A sign denotes a new speed camera on Fairfax Boulevard, near Fairfax High School, on the morning of Nov. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

Most drivers know to slow down in school zones — those who forget in the city of Fairfax, Virginia, will be reminded with a speed camera ticket.

Beginning Monday morning, Nov. 1, speed cameras will operate along Fairfax Boulevard, Old Lee Highway, and Jermantown Road, to protect students who attend the city’s four schools, and Woodson High School and Frost Middle School, in Fairfax County.

Signs reading “School Zone: Speed Photo Enforced” warn drivers that speed cameras are active.

In 2020, Governor Ralph Northam signed General Assembly legislation, which allows speed camera enforcement in school crossing and highway work zones. The Fairfax City Council tweaked its code in March 2021.

Portable cameras will be activated in work zones, as crews build or repair roadways.

When speed cameras catch drivers going more than 10 miles per hour above the posted limit, a $100 citation will be issued.

For the next 30 days, drivers will only receive a warning. After the one-month grace period, speed camera citations will be processed in the same manner as the city’s red light camera tickets.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

New vetting guidelines set to advance security clearance reform ideas

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up