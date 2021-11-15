Fairfax Co. police investigate late-night Saturday street racing

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they are now combing through videos and photos posted to social media as they investigate street racing in a shopping center that drew a crowd of as many as 200 cars late Saturday night.

A police spokesperson told WTOP there were between 100 and 200 cars gathered at the Kingstowne Towne Center around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, and drivers were doing “doughnuts,” driving recklessly and speeding.

Police did not make any arrests that night, but they did work to clear the parking lot of the large number of cars, the spokesperson said. It took about 90 minutes to clear the gathering. Officer also brought out the Fairfax One police helicopter to assist.

There was word of minor crashes but no serious injuries. Several videos and photos were posted to social media and police are now reviewing the footage.

Video coming in for more than 200 street racers that gathered in Northern Virginia at various locations. https://t.co/h1EXyY5ecY — DC REALTIME NEWS (@RealTimeNews10) November 14, 2021

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.