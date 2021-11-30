CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Fairfax Co. libraries to make rapid COVID-19 at-home test kits available

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 30, 2021, 3:33 PM

Free COVID-19 at-home test kits are coming to 21 Fairfax County, Virginia, public library branches starting Friday.

The BinaxNOW test kits will be available at each of Fairfax County Public Library’s 13 open community branches and eight regional branches on Dec. 3.

The county warns that quantities are limited. You don’t need to show proof of residency or have a library card.

The library branches are open Monday through Saturday; the eight regional branches are open seven days a week. Get more info about branch hours and locations on the library’s website.

“Libraries are trusted community hubs, and we are pleased to support public health initiatives like this partnership with the Virginia Department of Health,” Fairfax County Public Library Director Jessica Hudson said in a statement.

Those who take the tests should get results in 15 minutes.

More information is available online or by calling 1-877-829-4682.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

