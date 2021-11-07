CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Fairfax Co. car accident leaves passenger with life-threatening injuries

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

November 7, 2021, 12:53 AM

Two men were injured in a car crash in Burke, Virginia Saturday night.

Fairfax County police said the two-car collision happened near the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway and Freds Oak Road.

Both the driver and a passenger in the first car were injured and taken to a hospital.

While the driver is expected to survive, the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.


Police said a third man in the other car was uninjured. Police have started investigating what led up to the crash.

A map of where the accident occurred is included below. The area between Ox Road and New Road remain closed for an investigation.

 

