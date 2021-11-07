Fairfax Co. car accident leaves passenger with life-threatening injuries

Fairfax County police said the two-car collision happened near the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway and Freds Oak Road.

Two men were injured in a car crash in Burke, Virginia Saturday night.

Fairfax County police said the two-car collision happened near the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway and Freds Oak Road.

Both the driver and a passenger in the first car were injured and taken to a hospital.

While the driver is expected to survive, the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives are on scene of a two-vehicle crash at FFX Co Pkwy & Freds Oak Rd in Fairfax Station. Two people were taken to the hospital w/injuries considered life threatening. SB FFX Co Pkwy is closed between Ox Rd & New Rd. Please avoid the area. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/NF1RXsMIBd — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) Nov. 7, 2021



Police said a third man in the other car was uninjured. Police have started investigating what led up to the crash.

A map of where the accident occurred is included below. The area between Ox Road and New Road remain closed for an investigation.