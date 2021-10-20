Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Fairfax Co. to keep school snow days for 2021-22

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 20, 2021, 11:25 AM

Traditional snow days will be in place for Fairfax County Public Schools’ 2021-22 academic calendar, the Virginia school system said Tuesday.

FCPS said the first five inclement weather days — either consecutive or spread out — will work as they normally had.

After those five days are used up, the school system will shift to unscheduled virtual learning days, whenever possible.

“We know that unanticipated weather events, or even anticipated weather events, cause operational issues. We also know that this year we are currently dealing with strained operations including significant challenges with substitute teacher shortages,” FCPS said.

The system will weigh “power outages, technical connection issues and whether students even have access to devices that they may not have taken home the night before.”

FCPS said allowing for five days for weather events will give people time to, for example, pick up devices they might need, clear parking lots and provide food to students.

It also gives teachers time to alter their classes for virtual learning.

Information on how FCPS makes its weather cancellation decisions is online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

