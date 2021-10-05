Coronavirus News: Medical volunteers needed in Loudoun Co. | Fauci on holiday gatherings | How risky are large outdoor events? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Fairfax Co. aquatics instructor facing 30 felony child porn, solicitation charges

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

October 5, 2021, 10:49 AM

A Fairfax County, Virginia, aquatics instructor faces more than two dozen child pornography charges after police say they found tens of thousands of explicit images and videos of children in his online Dropbox account.

Brendan Lynch, 21, of Alexandria, was arrested Monday, Fairfax County police said in a news release. He is charged with four counts of solicitation of a minor and 26 counts of possession of child pornography. The charges are felonies.

Lynch worked as an aquatics instructor for the Fairfax County Park Authority since 2015 and worked at multiple rec centers.

However, police said, after a preliminary review of the evidence, so far, none of the identified victims appears to be from Fairfax County or related to his job as a swim instructor.

Police said they began their investigation last month after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped them off to illicit images being uploaded to a Dropbox account that police said they later identified as belonging to Lynch.

Detectives last week obtained a search warrant on Lynch’s Alexandria home and recovered multiple electronic devices that also contained illicit images and videos.

Police said detectives also uncovered evidence Lynch had contacted teen boys through social media and dating sites, such as Snapchat, Instagram and Grindr and solicited the teens to send photos and videos.

Lynch is being held without bond at the Adult Detention Center.

