Woodbridge man charged with child endangerment after toddler’s car crash death

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man has been charged with child endangerment after a 2-year-old died while riding unrestrained on his lap when his car crashed into two trucks in July.

Fairfax County police said Monday that they charged 41-year-old Jamaal Lowery of Woodbridge, with child endangerment, reckless driving and driving without a license.

The crash occurred July 29. Lowery was driving a 2007 Lincoln Town Car on Backlick Road in Springfield. Police said he crashed into a traffic pole when he drifted into the median at an intersection. The Town Car then struck two pickup trucks, including a head-on collision with a Ford F-350 that rolled backwards onto a 2018 Mercedes.

The child — who police said had been riding on Lowery’s lap — died 13 days after the crash on Aug. 11. There was no car seat in the vehicle, and by state law, children are supposed to be in a child safety seat.

Police say Virginia law bars them from disclosing whether the child was related to Lowery, who was hospitalized for his injuries. His mugshot shows a large scar and stitches on his forehead from the accident.

Lowery was arrested Thursday and is being held at the county jail without bond.

