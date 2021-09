A man reported missing on Monday from Fairfax County, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday, and police say they have a man in custody.

The Fairfax County police said the man was found dead behind his home on the 3300 block of Nevius Street in Falls Church, near Justice High School.

Chief Kevin Davis is responding to the scene and police said he will provide the community with an update.

