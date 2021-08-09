2020 Olympics: USA wins most gold medals after epic final day | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Water main break closes…

Water main break closes stretch of E. Broad St. in Falls Church

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 9, 2021, 7:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Drivers in Falls Church, Virginia, are facing traffic headaches following an early morning water main break Monday.

The break happened around 4:45 a.m.

East Broad Street/Virginia Route 7 is closed from Fairfax to Cherry streets.

There’s no word on when it will be fixed, according to Susan Finarelli, spokeswoman for the City of Falls Church.

Get the latest from the WTOP Traffic Center and 103.5FM.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up