Water main break closes stretch of E. Broad St. in Falls Church

Drivers in Falls Church, Virginia, are facing traffic headaches following an early morning water main break Monday.

The break happened around 4:45 a.m.

East Broad Street/Virginia Route 7 is closed from Fairfax to Cherry streets.

MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE: E. Broad St (Rt 7/Leesburg Pike) closed from Fairfax to Cherry Sts for water main break. Avoid area, find alternate routes in #FallsChurch. #TrafficAlert @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/Juny0uJzZQ — City of Falls Church (@FallsChurchGov) August 9, 2021

There’s no word on when it will be fixed, according to Susan Finarelli, spokeswoman for the City of Falls Church.

