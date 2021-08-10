Reston woman dead after being thrown from car in crash on I-95

A Reston woman is dead after she was thrown from her car in a crash on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.

According to authorities, Stephanie D. Garcia, 29, was traveling south Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. in a 2016 BMW 228i when she ran off the left side of I-95 and made an illegal U-turn on the shoulder, just south of the Capitol Beltway near the Franconia-Springfield Parkway.

Police said that Garcia stopped on the southbound shoulder, facing north, then pulled into the southbound Express Lanes and struck a southbound 2020 BMW 540i head on.

The impact spun Garcia’s 2016 BMW around and it struck a Jersey wall. The 2020 BMW overturned and came to a rest on the right shoulder.

According to police, Garcia was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. She was taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital, where she died the next day.

The driver of the 2020 BMW was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The 72-year-old was wearing a seat belt, police said.

The crash, which closed the Express Lanes from I-395 Saturday morning, remains under investigation.