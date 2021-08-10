CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Va. lawmakers approve COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Reston woman dead after…

Reston woman dead after being thrown from car in crash on I-95

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 10, 2021, 8:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Reston woman is dead after she was thrown from her car in a crash on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.

According to authorities, Stephanie D. Garcia, 29, was traveling south Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. in a 2016 BMW 228i when she ran off the left side of I-95 and made an illegal U-turn on the shoulder, just south of the Capitol Beltway near the Franconia-Springfield Parkway.

Police said that Garcia stopped on the southbound shoulder, facing north, then pulled into the southbound Express Lanes and struck a southbound 2020 BMW 540i head on.

The impact spun Garcia’s 2016 BMW around and it struck a Jersey wall. The 2020 BMW overturned and came to a rest on the right shoulder.

According to police, Garcia was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. She was taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital, where she died the next day.

The driver of the 2020 BMW was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The 72-year-old was wearing a seat belt, police said.

The crash, which closed the Express Lanes from I-395 Saturday morning, remains under investigation.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

Straight talk from the Marine Corps

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up