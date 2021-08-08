2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Man shot dead in Fairfax County

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

August 8, 2021, 5:16 AM

Police are trying to unravel exactly what happened when someone shot and killed a man in a Fairfax County apartment.

Law enforcement found the man at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night at the apartment on Vernon Square Drive, in the Woodley Hills area.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

“Currently, detectives are working out and speaking with witnesses and interviewing them to discover who was inside and what led up to everything,” Sgt. Ian Yost said.

Police believe that the suspect left the apartment in a 2013 Chevy Impala with damage to the passenger side.

