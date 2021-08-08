Man shot dead in Fairfax County

Police are trying to unravel exactly what happened when someone shot and killed a man in a Fairfax County apartment.

Police are trying to unravel exactly what happened when someone shot and killed a man in a Fairfax County apartment.

Law enforcement found the man at around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night at the apartment on Vernon Square Drive, in the Woodley Hills area.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

Officers are on scene of a homicide investigation in the 7400 blk of Vernon Sq Dr, Alexandria section of FFX County. An adult man was found in an apartment w/an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body and pronounced deceased. Suspect left area in a car. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/0UXI6IcCzh — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 8, 2021

“Currently, detectives are working out and speaking with witnesses and interviewing them to discover who was inside and what led up to everything,” Sgt. Ian Yost said.

Police believe that the suspect left the apartment in a 2013 Chevy Impala with damage to the passenger side.