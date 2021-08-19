Fairfax Co. schools ask parents to consider carpooling amid bus driver shortage

The D.C. region is experiencing a severe school bus driver shortage, and Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia is asking parents to shuttle kids themselves, if possible, to alleviate some of the strain.

The school system took to Twitter and Facebook to ask parents to walk or drive their children and carpool their neighbor’s children, if possible.

If you can walk with or drive your child (and perhaps a neighbor’s), please do. Also, we ask that you update your transportation status through your school, if you choose to not have your child take the bus. (2 of 3) — Fairfax Schools (@fcpsnews) August 19, 2021

The county is also offering a $2,000 sign-up bonus as extra incentive to bring in new drivers. Loudoun County is offering a similar sign-up bonus and a $500 referral bonus to school employees who refer new bus drivers.

As of Aug. 12, Fairfax County Public Schools was down 190 drivers. The school system told WTOP the hiring situation is fluid, “but like other school districts across the country, we do have more shortages than is usual for this time of year.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.