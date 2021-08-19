CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. schools ask…

Fairfax Co. schools ask parents to consider carpooling amid bus driver shortage

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

August 19, 2021, 3:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. region is experiencing a severe school bus driver shortage, and Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia is asking parents to shuttle kids themselves, if possible, to alleviate some of the strain.

The school system took to Twitter and Facebook to ask parents to walk or drive their children and carpool their neighbor’s children, if possible.

The county is also offering a $2,000 sign-up bonus as extra incentive to bring in new drivers. Loudoun County is offering a similar sign-up bonus and a $500 referral bonus to school employees who refer new bus drivers.

As of Aug. 12, Fairfax County Public Schools was down 190 drivers. The school system told WTOP the hiring situation is fluid, “but like other school districts across the country, we do have more shortages than is usual for this time of year.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

In search for more demographic data on federal workforce, NIH team piloting new tool

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

Federal scientists invent a possible new way to disinfect surfaces, without the harmful side effects

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up