Construction starts on new ER in Tysons

A new free-standing emergency room is coming to Tysons in Virginia.
HCA Virginia started construction Tuesday on Tysons Emergency in Fairfax County. It’ll be a Reston Hospital Center campus and is slated for an early 2022 opening at 8240 Leesburg Pike.
“As the Tysons community expands, the need for 24/7 emergency care close to where people live and work is paramount,” said John Deardorff, chief executive officer of the HCA Healthcare Northern Virginia market and Reston Hospital Center, in a news release. “We are excited to establish a new health care location for all in need of emergency medical care.”
According to the release, the free-standing ER will operate exactly like one inside a hospital: It’ll be staffed with board-certified emergency personnel 24/7, 365 days a year.
It will also feature:
- 11 private treatment rooms — featuring one trauma room and 10 exam rooms.
- Advanced imaging for diagnostics and testing including CT, X-ray and ultrasound.
- On-site laboratory testing.
- Free ambulance service for direct admission to Reston Hospital Center.
- Convenient valet parking and ADA-accessible parking.
- Free Wi-Fi access.
Below is a map of where the new facility will be.