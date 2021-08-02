2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Biles back for beam | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Construction starts on new ER in Tysons

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 2, 2021, 12:06 PM

HCA Virginia has begun construction on a new free-standing emergency room (ER), Tysons Emergency, at 8240 Leesburg Pike. (Courtesy Reston Hospital Center)

A new free-standing emergency room is coming to Tysons in Virginia.

HCA Virginia started construction Tuesday on Tysons Emergency in Fairfax County. It’ll be a Reston Hospital Center campus and is slated for an early 2022 opening at 8240 Leesburg Pike.

“As the Tysons community expands, the need for 24/7 emergency care close to where people live and work is paramount,” said John Deardorff, chief executive officer of the HCA Healthcare Northern Virginia market and Reston Hospital Center, in a news release. “We are excited to establish a new health care location for all in need of emergency medical care.”

According to the release, the free-standing ER will operate exactly like one inside a hospital: It’ll be staffed with board-certified emergency personnel 24/7, 365 days a year.

It will also feature:

  • 11 private treatment rooms — featuring one trauma room and 10 exam rooms.
  • Advanced imaging for diagnostics and testing including CT, X-ray and ultrasound.
  • On-site laboratory testing.
  • Free ambulance service for direct admission to Reston Hospital Center.
  • Convenient valet parking and ADA-accessible parking.
  • Free Wi-Fi access.

Below is a map of where the new facility will be.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

