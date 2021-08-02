Construction starts on new ER in Tysons

A new free-standing emergency room is coming to Tysons in Virginia. Construction is underway. And it's expected to open in early 2022.

A new free-standing emergency room is coming to Tysons in Virginia.

HCA Virginia started construction Tuesday on Tysons Emergency in Fairfax County. It’ll be a Reston Hospital Center campus and is slated for an early 2022 opening at 8240 Leesburg Pike.

“As the Tysons community expands, the need for 24/7 emergency care close to where people live and work is paramount,” said John Deardorff, chief executive officer of the HCA Healthcare Northern Virginia market and Reston Hospital Center, in a news release. “We are excited to establish a new health care location for all in need of emergency medical care.”

According to the release, the free-standing ER will operate exactly like one inside a hospital: It’ll be staffed with board-certified emergency personnel 24/7, 365 days a year.

It will also feature:

11 private treatment rooms — featuring one trauma room and 10 exam rooms.

Advanced imaging for diagnostics and testing including CT, X-ray and ultrasound.

On-site laboratory testing.

Free ambulance service for direct admission to Reston Hospital Center.

Convenient valet parking and ADA-accessible parking.

Free Wi-Fi access.

Below is a map of where the new facility will be.