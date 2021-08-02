2 found dead in Burke; police call it a double homicide

Two people were found dead in Burke, Virginia, on Friday, and the Fairfax County police are treating the incident as a double homicide.

The police told WTOP that they went to a residence in the 6100 block of Eagle Landing Road, just north of the Fairfax County Parkway, on Friday because someone reported to them that they hadn’t heard from their mother and a few relatives for some time, and that they were getting concerned.

When the police got there, they found the two adults dead inside.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to be performed to determine the cause of death, but a police department spokesperson said it appeared that the bodies had been there for several days.

Police are canvassing the area, but they said no calls had been made from the area recently to indicate anything was out of the ordinary.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.