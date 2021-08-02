CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Va. COVID-19 boosters update | DC concert venues tighten vaccine policy | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
2 found dead in Burke; police call it a double homicide

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

August 20, 2021, 3:39 PM

Two people were found dead in Burke, Virginia, on Friday, and the Fairfax County police are treating the incident as a double homicide.

The police told WTOP that they went to a residence in the 6100 block of Eagle Landing Road, just north of the Fairfax County Parkway, on Friday because someone reported to them that they hadn’t heard from their mother and a few relatives for some time, and that they were getting concerned.

When the police got there, they found the two adults dead inside.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to be performed to determine the cause of death, but a police department spokesperson said it appeared that the bodies had been there for several days.

Police are canvassing the area, but they said no calls had been made from the area recently to indicate anything was out of the ordinary.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

