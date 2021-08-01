1 injured in Springfield Mall stabbing

One person is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed at the Springfield Mall in Virginia Tuesday night.

According to Fairfax County police, the stabbing occurred in the food court just before 7 p.m. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are looking for a suspect who ran from the mall after the stabbing.

Officers do not believe the incident was random.

There is no apparent ongoing threat to the community at this time.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.