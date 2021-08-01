CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
1 injured in Springfield Mall stabbing

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

August 31, 2021, 8:31 PM

One person is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed at the Springfield Town Center in Virginia Tuesday night.

According to Fairfax County police, the stabbing occurred in the food court just before 7 p.m. The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are looking for a suspect who ran from the mall after the stabbing.

Officers do not believe the incident was random.

There is no apparent ongoing threat to the community at this time.

