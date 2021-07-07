Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Virginia taekwondo instructor charged with sexually assaulting a minor

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

July 7, 2021, 10:54 AM

A taekwondo instructor in Lorton, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor in 2019.

Fairfax County police said a juvenile recently disclosed that while she attended an after-school program at Kong’s Taekwondo Learning Center on Gunston Plaza, instructor Rochdi Tibta, 22, of Springfield, had her sit on his lap and unlawfully touched her on three occasions.

Last Friday, Fairfax County police detectives arrested and charged Tibta with three counts of aggravated sexual assault. He’s being held without bond.

Detectives said Tibta worked at the center from December 2018 to December 2019 and was the sole caretaker at the business for juveniles on several occasions.

The police said they would like to hear from anyone who is concerned their child may have had inappropriate contact with Tibta. They can call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

