Fairfax County, VA News

Virginia PTA official resigns after speech sparks anger

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 5:10 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. — The Virginia PTA says one of its officials has resigned after she was filmed at a rally saying, “Let them die,” during a speech interpreted as a denouncement of opponents of critical race theory.

The nonprofit association said in a statement posted online that its executive committee had “requested and received” the resignation of Michelle Leete.

The Washington Post reports Leete said Friday that she meant to wish death on the parents’ “ideals,” not any person. She did not immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment Saturday.

