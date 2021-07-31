Officer injured after being struck by car in Fairfax Co.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are asking for the public's help in identifying a car -- and its driver -- that hit one of their officers early this morning in Centreville.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at a traffic stop in the area of Centreville and Compton roads.

The driver of a black four-door sedan, believed to be a Honda, failed to slow for the traffic stop and struck the officer in the lower body as it passed. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The car may have damage to its passenger side mirror or bumper.

The black sedan was last seen heading south on Centreville Road, crossing into Prince William County.

Do you know the driver of this sedan who hit our officer? At 2:15am an officer was on a traffic stop at Centreville Rd & Compton Rd in Centreville. The driver of a black 4-door sedan, possibly a Honda, struck our officer in the lower body. https://t.co/fqInar9vSp. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/KjtAkibda8 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 31, 2021

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the Sully District Station. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Fairfax County Crime Solvers.