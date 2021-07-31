2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Officer injured after being struck by car in Fairfax Co.

Sandy Kozel | skozel@wtop.com

July 31, 2021, 1:38 PM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car — and its driver — that hit one of their officers early this morning in Centreville.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at a traffic stop in the area of Centreville and Compton roads.

The driver of a black four-door sedan, believed to be a Honda, failed to slow for the traffic stop and struck the officer in the lower body as it passed. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The car may have damage to its passenger side mirror or bumper.

The black sedan was last seen heading south on Centreville Road, crossing into Prince William County.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the Sully District Station. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Fairfax County Crime Solvers.

