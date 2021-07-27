2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Fairfax County exploring whether to mandate vaccines for government workers

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

July 27, 2021, 12:13 PM

In Virginia, Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors is broaching the subject of what it would look like to require its 12,000 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Chair Jeffrey McKay’s motion directing the county executive to explore whether to issue a vaccine mandate for everyone from court clerks to accountants to parks employees.

“As a part of this evaluation, I would also ask the county executive to consider a requirement mandating face masks and weekly testing for those employees who do not meet exemptions and continue to refuse the vaccine,” McKay said during Tuesday’s board meeting.

He pointed to the desire to protect those coming in and out of government buildings who could be vulnerable to the virus, including children.

“None of us wanted to be in this position, but as we are seeing the delta variant surging in unvaccinated communities across the country. As a county, we have to do all we can to protect our community and will continue to work to increase vaccination rates, including that of our employees,” McKay said at the meeting Tuesday.

McKay has set a goal of getting the majority of the workforce back in the office by September.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

