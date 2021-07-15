Fairfax Co. superintendent Brabrand leaving at end of school year

Dr. Scott Brabrand, the superintendent of the Fairfax County Public Schools, announced Thursday that the upcoming school year will be his last.

The 2021-2022 school year is the last on Brabrand’s contract, he said in a message to the community. He will serve through June 30, 2022.

He cited “an equity focus for all students that led to needed revisions in school discipline, advanced academics, and the admissions process at TJ,” as well as fully funded pre-pandemic budgets and investments in teacher salaries and technology, among his major accomplishments.

“In the best of times and in the worst of times, I have always strived to lead with a steady hand and a full heart,” he said. “My love for FCPS endures. I hope each of you continues to serve the students of FCPS with the faith, hope and love they need and deserve.”

Brabrand, who has been superintendent since 2017, said in his letter that he started work in the school system as an intern nearly 30 years ago. There was no mention of his future plans.

Brabrand taught social studies starting in 1994, and has also been an assistant principal at Herndon High Schol, an associate principal at Lake Braddock Secondary School; principal of Fairfax High School and superintendent of the Lynchburg City Schools.

Fairfax County Public Schools has 198 schools and centers for more than 188,000 students. It is Virginia’s largest school district.