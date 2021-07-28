Alexandria man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in apartment building

A 19-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday night.

Fairfax County police said they were called out to an apartment on the 3100 block of Southgate Drive just before 7:15 p.m. after a family member found Ronald Worthy Jr., of Alexandria, with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body. First responders were called to the scene and pronounced him deceased.

According to a police, an investigation found Worthy was last seen by a family member Tuesday morning.

Several members of the community told police they believed they heard gunshots in the early afternoon hours, but none were reported to the Fairfax County Department of Public Safety Communications.

Detectives did not find evidence of a forced entry, and do not believe Worthy’s death to be a random act, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Fairfax County police’s major crimes bureau at 703-246-7800. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-866-411-8477, texting “FCCS” plus “tip” to 84741 or by going to the Fairfax Crime Solvers website.

Worthy’s death marks the 14th investigated homicide to date in Fairfax County, according to police. In 2020, there were six homicides year to date.