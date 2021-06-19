CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Slave owned by George…

Slave owned by George Washington honored in Mount Vernon

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

June 19, 2021, 1:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Laurel Ridge Elementary students with their teacher Maura Keaney honor Ona Judge, a former slave, during a marker unveiling. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
Laurel Ridge Elementary students with their teacher Maura Keaney honor Ona Judge, a former slave, during a marker unveiling. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

WTOP/Melissa Howell
(WTOP/Melissa Howell)
(1/3)

Local leaders, students and visitors gathered Saturday at Mount Vernon in Virginia to honor Ona Judge, a slave owned by George Washington who fled to freedom in 1796.

“I’m certain that neither she, nor her family, ever imagined she would find a way to live a life unchained,” said Erica Armstrong Dunbar, an author and historian.

Dunbar unveiled the historical marker honoring Judge during a ceremony on Juneteenth, the newly declared federal holiday on June 19. Juneteenth commemorates the day when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Judge was nominated by a group of Laurel Ridge Elementary School students during the Black History Month Historical Marker Contest.

Dunbar called the historical marker a reminder of the importance of truth telling and education.

“Visitors who come will drive past this marker. They will read it and they will say her name,” Dunbar said.

Teacher Maura Keaney spoke at the event, thanking her students for their willingness to dig deep into history.

“Children have a very deep interest in fairness and justice,” Keaney said. “We need to embrace that. We need to harness this feeling that they have of correcting injustices.”

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden at last announces two MSPB nominees, enough to restore a quorum

House appropriators formally endorse Biden’s 2022 federal pay proposal

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

Pentagon CMMC review aims to address small biz cost concerns, ‘restore trust’ in assessment processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up