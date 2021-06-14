JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
National Army Museum in Va. reopens

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

June 14, 2021, 9:50 AM

The National Museum of the United States Army, the first and only museum dedicated to the entire history of the U.S. Army, will be free to the public. (Courtesy Army Historical Foundation/U.S. Army)

The National Museum of the United States Army in Northern Virginia reopens its doors Monday after being shuttered late last year due to an uptick in coronavirus cases across the region.

The free museum, which is located in a publicly accessible area of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, had its grand opening on Veterans Day in 2020 before closing the next month.

June 14 marks the date the Congress passed a resolution establishing the formation of the Continental Army to oppose British forces in 1775 and is known as the Army’s “birthday.’

“June will be a month of celebration as we recognize Army Heritage Month, the Army’s birthday and the reopening of the Army museum,” Acting Secretary of the Army, John Whitley, said in a news release last month announcing the reopening date.

The museum is billed as the “newest history destination in the National Capital Region” and say it is the first to capture, display and interpret the Army’s history by telling stories through the eyes of soldiers.

The museum features galleries, exhibits, a multisensory 300-degree theater, a rooftop garden and hundreds of rare and historic treasures.

Free, timed-entry tickets are required to visit, and you can reserve them online. Face coverings are required for visitors 2 and older.

A number of museums in the D.C. area, including the Smithsonian museums, are reopening this summer after coronavirus-related curtailments.

WTOP’s Glynis Kazanjian contributed to this report.

