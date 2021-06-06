Fairfax Co. police seek suspect in string of exposure incidents

Fairfax County police are searching for a man who's been exposing himself in Annandale, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said detectives are working to identify a man believed to be responsible for multiple incidents of exposing himself at an apartment complex in Annandale, Virginia.

In a news release, police described the suspect as a Black man in his late teens to early 20s, about 6 feet tall, with a “slim build” and was wearing blue pajama pants in each incident.

The first incident occurred on May 17, when the man was seen masturbating in an apartment building’s vestibule in the 4400 block of Island Place, according to police.

A woman said she saw the man and quickly entered a storage room, locking the door behind her. That man was seen on a doorbell camera peering into the storage room through a hole in the door, but fled the area before a police officer arrived.

Detectives later learned that earlier during the same day, another woman encountered the man in the vestibule of an apartment building in the 7900 block of Dassett Court in Annandale.

That woman said she locked herself in a storage closet after the man refused to let her leave the building. The woman was not physically harmed in that incident.

The man was again observed on May 18 in a stairwell in the 7800 block of Dassett Court, where another woman encountered the man who said he lunged at her and grabbed her before running from the area.

Then on June 1, the man was seen in the 4400 block of Briarwood Court masturbating behind a building while looking into an apartment window. Police said officers were contacted by a neighbor, but the man fled before they arrived.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this suspect to call 703-246-7800, option 3.

Video of the man can be seen below.