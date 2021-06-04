Fairfax Co. police investigate deadly bicyclist, pedestrian crashes

Fairfax County, Virginia, police are investigating two separate crashes on Thursday that killed a pedestrian and a bicyclist.

Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Fatima Del Carmen Alvarez Romero, 24, of Alexandria, entered a crosswalk on Telegraph Road at Franconia Road intersection in the Alexandria section on a bike and was struck by a 2020 GMC Savana van traveling north, according to police.

The driver had a green traffic signal, and Alvarez Romero crossed in front of the the vehicle, police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the GMC remained at the scene, and speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, police said.

The investigation remains active and details of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.

And just before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, a man was crossing South Kings Highway from the east to the west side at Southgate Drive on foot when he was struck by a 2017 Dodge Journey traveling southbound on South Kings Highway, the police said.

At this intersection, there is no traffic signal or stop signs for vehicles traveling on South Kings Highway and there is no crosswalk, police said.

Reynaldo Quinteros Alfaro, 54, of Alexandria, was struck by the SUV and was pronounced dead at a hospital. the police said.

Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver, the police said.

The investigation remains active and details of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review, police said.

Anyone with information about either of these crashes is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS, by text by typing “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and through the police website.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.

This is the sixth pedestrian death and the second bicyclist death to date in 2021, according to Fairfax police.