CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Child with lighter starts…

Child with lighter starts fire in Fairfax Co. condo; 6 displaced

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 23, 2021, 12:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Six people were displaced from their homes in Fairfax County Monday after a fire that officials said was started by a child with a lighter. (Courtesy Xavier Halloun)

Six people were displaced from their homes in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday after a fire that officials said was started by a child with a lighter.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement Wednesday that the fire started in a condominium building in Mary Caroline Circle, in the Kingstowne section about a mile west of Huntley Meadows Park, at about 5 p.m.

The fire department said fire was showing from the second floor and there was “a visible column of smoke.” First responders from the Alexandria Fire Department and the Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Services had to be called.

Three people were home at the time, and there were smoke alarms but no sprinklers. No one was hurt, but the fire caused more than $270,000 in damage, the department said.

Investigators found the fire started in a bedroom and said it was caused by “a juvenile using a lighter inappropriately to light ordinary, lightweight combustibles.”

Five people were displaced because of the fire; a neighbor was displaced “due to associated hazards and damage.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS career executive who led pandemic response task force to retire this summer

Military leaders push back on taking crimes out of chain of command

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

Did DHS ‘go rogue’ with FirstSource III solicitation?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up