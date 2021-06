A young child was killed after a crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night.

Fairfax County police said it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Roma Street near Alta Vista Drive.

The collision occurred on the driveway of a home, and no one else was injured.

Police did not reveal the identity of the young child.

Roma Street was closed as they investigate the scene.

