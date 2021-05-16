Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Leesburg Pike

A man is dead after a vehicle struck and killed him on the eastbound lanes of Route 7/Leesburg Pike in Herndon, Virginia, early Sunday morning.

A man is dead after a vehicle struck and killed him on the eastbound lanes of Va. Route 7/Leesburg Pike in Herndon, Virginia, early Sunday morning.

Fairfax County police responded to the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court around 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The victim has been identified as an adult male, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a tweet. His name had not been made public as of now.

Detectives are seeking a 2011-2015 black Ford Fusion, likely with a damaged driver’s side mirror, involved in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact county law enforcement at 703-280-0543.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported traffic was moving again in the eastbound lanes of Leesburg Pike at 1:47 p.m. after they were closed between the Fairfax County Parkway and Sugarland Road for crash response and investigation. Westbound travel was not impacted.

