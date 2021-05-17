Park Service seeks feedback on upgrading Wolf Trap amenities

To better meet the needs of current and future visitors, NPS is looking to update Filene Center amenities.

The National Park Service and the Wolf Trap Foundation want to hear from you as they plan big changes for the entertainment venue in Vienna, Virginia.

To better meet the needs of current and future visitors, NPS is looking to update Filene Center amenities. Its plan includes upgrading accessibility for visitors with disabilities, adding parking, improving security and expanding opportunities for year-round use.

A virtual public meeting on the proposed changes will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 25, with a recording and presentation material available online the following day. Check here to watch.

Public comment is invited from May 25 through June 25.

To submit a comment and view more information about the project, visit the NPS planning website.

You can mail your comments by June 25 to the following address:

Ken Bigley, Acting Superintendent

Attn: Master Plan EA

Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

1551 Trap Road

Vienna, Va. 22182

An environmental impact study is currently underway.