CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to offer walk-up vaccines for teens | How DC chief is incentivizing vaccination | What to know about travel | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » New Fairfax County police…

New Fairfax County police chief answers for mistakes of his policing past

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

May 7, 2021, 6:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In his first news conference as Fairfax County, Virginia, police chief, Kevin Davis answered questions about mistakes in his policing past and spoke about the progress he has made in serving vulnerable communities and communities of color.

Davis is just five days into his new job, but some in the community have been raising questions over the transparency of his appointment to the post.

“My track record of nearly three decades is a journey,” Davis said. Davis previously worked in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.

He addressed questions about two civil lawsuits filed against him earlier in his career, which came to light after his appointment by the county Board of Supervisors last month.

While working as an officer with Prince George’s County police in 1993, a Temple Hills man won a civil suit against Davis.

“I was 24 years old in 1993. Would a 52-year-old Kevin Davis handle that incident differently? Now? No doubt about it. But would a 52-year-old Mark Spann have handled that incident now differently? I don’t know. Maybe he would, as well. But I learned from it,” Davis said.

Davis has spoken with the president of the NAACP of Fairfax County and said that he welcomes a dialogue with the community over his past mistakes and reforms.

“Two of the jurisdictions where I’ve served are majority African American jurisdictions. I have partners; I have friends; I have people that can speak about my heart, about my accomplishments. Don’t take my word for it, ask them and what I’ve done for vulnerable communities and communities of color. They mean something to me, those accomplishments. That progress means something to me. I’ve done that. And I’m going to do it again in Fairfax County,” he said.

Davis introduced himself to the public at a Thursday town hall and spoke about his progressive mindset to policing.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA employees worry new diversity and inclusion efforts won't reach local facilities

After Fort Hood review, Army adding civilian leadership to criminal investigations

May We Say Thank You 2021

Space Force lays out plan to become military's first 'digital service'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up