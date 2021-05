A car crash late Saturday night in Fairfax County, Virginia, left one man dead.

It happened around 11 p.m. east of Georgetown Pike and Old Dominion Drive in McLean.

Fairfax County police said the car left the roadway and crashed, killing the driver.

Investigators said no other vehicles were involved.

It is unknown what led to the crash or if alcohol was involved. Police closed Georgetown Pike in both directions as they investigated the scene.

Below is a map of where the accident took place.