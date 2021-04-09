Summer school in Fairfax County to be in-person, 5 days a week

Summer school in Virginia's Fairfax County will include five days a week of in-person instruction, but specifics have not yet been released.

“Summer school will be at a scale 10 times what is normal for summer school,” Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand told WTOP.

Five days of in-person instruction will be offered to every student who wishes to participate, according to Brabrand, even those who opted for virtual learning this spring.

“So families who have been virtual who want to start to get their child back into that in-person experience will have the opportunity to do so,” he said.

FCPS, Virginia’s largest school system with more than 188,000 students, will offer many programs over the summer months, including specialized programs that address younger learners who were greatly impacted by virtual learning.

Brabrand said two such programs are the “Bridge to Kindergarten” and “Bridge to First Grade.”

Older students will have a chance to retake a classes they failed during the academic year.

“We are going to have the opportunity for credit recovery for our high school kids,” said Brabrand.

“If you received an ‘F’ here at the end of the year, you will be able to have a no mark recorded and go to summer school to turn that ‘F’ into a passing grade.”

No start dates or details on how to enroll have been shared at this time.