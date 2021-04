Two people are dead after a shooting in Springfield, Virginia, Sunday afternoon.

Two people are dead after a shooting in Springfield, Virginia, Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Winding Way Court near Pohick Road.

Police said one person died at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where they later died.

One person is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to police, and there is no apparent ongoing threat to the public.

This story will be updated.