Person struck vehicles, punched drivers in Capital Beltway carjacking incidents, police say

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 21, 2021, 11:24 PM

Police in Virginia said a person struck two vehicles on Interstate 495 and then punched the drivers in order to take their vehicles.

The first incident happened Wednesday around 2:15 p.m. Virginia State Police received a call about a woman on the side of the Capital Beltway near mile marker 53 in Fairfax County. The woman was kneeling on the shoulder holding a dog and flagging down drivers, a news release said.

The woman told troopers that she was driving her SUV on the southbound lanes when her vehicle was struck by the driver of a Toyota Camry. They both pulled on to the shoulder, and when the driver of the car walked up to her SUV, the driver of the car punched her in the face, pulled her from her vehicle and then took off in her SUV.

During the investigation, another vehicle pulled onto the shoulder and a man got out and told police that his vehicle had been struck. When he pulled over, the driver of the striking vehicle punched him and tried to take his vehicle.

Police said the man’s description matched the woman’s description of the person who took her vehicle.

Maryland authorities then notified Virginia State Police that they found the woman’s SUV that had been reported stolen. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken into custody in Maryland on a Virginia charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending, police said.

