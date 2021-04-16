Fairfax County prosecutor seeks prisoner release, claims officer bias

Fairfax County’s top prosecutor has asked a Virginia circuit court judge to throw out a 2019 conviction and release a Black D.C. firefighter from prison, because he claims the arresting officer lied and was racially biased, WTOP has learned.

Fairfax County’s top prosecutor has asked a Virginia circuit court judge to throw out a 2019 conviction and release a Black D.C. firefighter from prison, because he claims the arresting officer lied and was racially biased, WTOP has learned.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano has filed a motion in support of defendant Elon Wilson’s petition to vacate judgment and release Wilson from prison. Descano said the arresting county officer lied about the reason why he stopped Wilson’s car, and had a history of racially-motivated traffic stops.

Wilson entered an Alford plea, on April 17, 2019, and was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to serve three years in prison.

However, after receiving several complaints, an internal affairs investigation by Fairfax County police found the arresting officer had been “untruthful” in describing why he initially stopped Wilson’s vehicle.

To make matters worse, Descano said the former Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office delayed disclosing the officer’s misconduct to the defense, until after Wilson had been transferred from the local jail to prison.

Wilson’s attorney Marvin Miller and Descano are scheduled to appear Friday morning in a Fairfax County courtroom to ask the judge to immediately release Wilson from Nottoway Work Center. Wilson is being held in the low-security facility in Burkeville, 150 miles southwest of the courtroom.

The officer who arrested Wilson, Jonathan Freitag was never charged with any crime. He resigned in spring 2020 from the Fairfax County Police Department, according to Fairfax County police communications director Anthony Guglielmi.

In Freitag’s arrest report, the officer said he stopped Wilson’s vehicle “because it weaved over the solid yellow line one time and had windows tinted darker than the legally permissible limit,” according to Descano.

A Fairfax County Police Department Internal Affairs Bureau investigation, in which police randomly selected 40 of nearly 1,400 traffic stops Freitag conducted, found “the basis used by the officer to justify the stop, as memorialized in the police report, was untruthful.”

According to Descano, during the internal review, Freitag admitted Wilson’s vehicle never crossed the solid yellow line, and he never tested the tint on WIlson’s window.

“The Officer further admitted that Defendant, who is African Amercan, was seen leaving a recording studio the Officer was watching and that is why the Officer chose to stop him,” according to Descano’s motion.

Descano said according to the department’s internal investigation: “The Officer admitted to a third party to engaging in racial profiling in determining which motorists stop and the evidence corroborated this admission.”

Several people accused the officer of planting drugs, and “threatened people with the authority vested in him as a law enforcement officer in an improper manner,” according to Descano.

While conducting its own criminal investigation — which resulted in no charges against the officer — Descano’s office asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation to review the circumstances behind traffic stops conducted by Freitag.

Descano said despite Freitag’s admission to falsifying information in police records, the former prosecutor’s office was slow to notify Wilson’s attorney that his client’s conviction may have been based on false testimony.

“This is significant because while Defendant was in local custody, this Court had the legal authority to modify the jail sentence and release Defendant,” wrote Descano.

Descano’s motion avoids mentioning the name of the former Commonwealth’s Attorney. Raymond Morrogh, who held that position at the time, was not immediately available for comment about Descano’s allegations.

Descano said “as a result of the lack of diligence and delay” by his predecessor, Wilson has “been forced to remain imprisoned.”

“Justice requires that the judgment in this matter be vacated. What occurred in this case is a disgrace of monumental proportions and a stain on the good work of man honest police officers and prosecutors. The conviction and sentence in this matter were unjustly obtained, and if left uncorrected will undermine confidence in our system of justice,” according to Descano’s motion.