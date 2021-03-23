CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Zoning change would make…

Zoning change would make it easier to convert apartments in Fairfax County

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

March 23, 2021, 8:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Converting part of a single-family home into an apartment is common in the National Capital Region, as it provides income for homeowners, and an option for apartment-seekers — but not in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors seems set to approve changes Tuesday to its 42-year-old zoning ordinance that would make it easier to rent a converted apartment.

As the sole local jurisdiction decreeing that “accessory living units” can only be inhabited by residents older than 55 or who have a disability, some Fairfax County residents have illegally converted basements and garages.

Recently, the county’s planning commission recommended removing the age and disability requirements, as part of plans to modernize zoning restrictions.

Converted apartments in single family homes are defined by having a stove.

Over the years, illegal boardinghouses in the county have led to overcrowding, and in some cases fires, caused by extension cords providing alternative cooking sources.

Jeff McKay, chair of the supervisors, said a proposed new process set to be decided on at a Tuesday board meeting would make it easier for homeowners to get the converted dwellings approved and enable officials to inspect such units for safety.

Opponents have expressed concerns that allowing more residents could make it more difficult to park in established neighborhoods. The amendment would require homeowners to ensure tenants could park on their property.

If the board adopts the modernized zoning ordinances, they are expected to take effect July 1, 2021.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Years of workforce losses at federal scientific agencies spark bipartisan concern

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

Army revamps fitness exam, kicks out leg tuck requirement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up