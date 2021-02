Fairfax County officers responded around 3 a.m. to a home on the 3300 block of Wilkins Drive in the Falls Church area for a report of shots fired.

A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in a Fairfax County, Virginia, home early Wednesday morning.

Fairfax County officers responded around 3 a.m. to a home on the 3300 block of Wilkins Drive in the Falls Church area for a report of shots fired.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

An investigation continues to determine what led to the shooting. Police said there is no threat to public safety.

Below is a map of the area: