Widening of Va. Route 28 set to begin in Fairfax Co.

Expect to see construction signs along Va. Route 28 in Fairfax County, ahead of widening the busy commuter route from four to six lanes, in the stretch of 28 from the Prince William County line to the Route 29 interchange.

Construction preparations begin Monday in Fairfax County to widen Virginia Route 28 from near the Prince William County line to the interchange at Route 29 in Centreville.

The 2 1/2-mile stretch of state road will be widened from four to six lanes between the bridge over Bull Run, located just south of Compton Road, up to Route 29, shortly before the entrances to Interstate 66.

Starting Monday, according to the Fairfax County Department of Transportation, the contractor will begin installing construction signs and message board along Route 28, advising of the upcoming project.

The first stage of the project will include paving and strengthening portions of the existing shoulders along the route of the entire project.

In the southern portion of the project, between the bridge over Bull Run and intersection of Route 28 and Old Mill Road/Green Trails Boulevard, work will be completed along the outside (right) shoulder in the southbound direction and along the median (left) shoulder in the northbound direction.

In the northern portion of the project, between the intersection of Route 28 and Old Mill Road/Green Trails Boulevard and the interchange at Route 29, work will completed on the outside (right) in both the southbound and northbound directions.

After the initial paving and shoring, traffic will be shifted onto newly paved shoulders so construction can be completed with minimal impact to traffic flow during peak travel periods, according to Fairfax County.

The county agency says temporary lane closures on Route 28 will be limited to 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. No lane closures will be allowed during peak travel periods and holidays.

Weekend and nighttime construction is not currently planned for this stage of construction, but is anticipated in future stages.

Virtual briefing soon to discuss Route 28 Bypass in Prince William County

In September, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted to build a Route 28 bypass, rather than just widen Route 28 through Manassas and Manassas Park.

The bypass will add a four-lane road that extends Godwin Drive from Liberia Avenue in Manassas, travel through Bull Run Regional Park and join Route 28 in Fairfax County, just south of Compton Road, located a half-mile north of Bull Run.

What is still unclear is how the bypass and current Route 28 will feed into each other.

Prince William County will hold a virtual briefing Thursday evening, to update residents on the project.

The county has said it will select a design and engineering firm in early 2021.

The number of residences and properties affected by the construction of the bypass is still to be determined. After the design is selected, and right-of-way impacts defined, the Prince William County’s transportation department would work with affected property owners.