Newport News man arrested on charges related to shooting death in Fairfax Co.

A Newport News man has been arrested after a shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, last week that left another man dead.

Fairfax County police said 20-year-old Jalenn Keene is charged with murdering Samuel Onyeuka in Onyeuka’s hometown of Reston on Wednesday.

Maj. Ed O’Carroll with the department’s Major Crimes division said Keene left Reston after the shooting and the car he was driving was later found in Newport News.

“This is our first homicide of the year in Fairfax County, and the arrest and apprehension of the accused was an example of the exceptional multi-jurisdictional interagency team effort,” O’Carroll said.

Police in Newport News arrested Keene late Friday night. He has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

O’Carroll says he hopes Keen will be extradited back to Fairfax County later this week.