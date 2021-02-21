Late night thieves target minority business owners in Fairfax County

Thieves have been targeting restaurants, grocery stores and other minority-owned businesses since Jan. 28, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Detectives in Fairfax County are investigating a series of overnight commercial burglaries at minority-owned businesses located in Alexandria, Annandale, Falls Church and Springfield in Virginia.

The thieves have been targeting restaurants, grocery stores and other minority-owned businesses, breaking into at least 15 of them since Jan. 28, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

In most cases, the thieves began by smashing the front glass doors of the businesses. Next, between two and four people entered the establishment, swiping cash and property before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police held a virtual community meeting with Korean business owners on Feb. 16 as part of an awareness and outreach effort. Light and security camera installation, trimming hedges in front of doors and removing valuables before closing for the night were among tips discussed with business owners.

Community members were asked to contact law enforcement if they are a victim of a burglary, so detectives can gather evidence that could lead to an arrest.

A list of businesses burglarized between Jan. 28 and Feb. 17 is below.

Naz Food in Annandale on Jan. 28

Kogiya Korean BBQ in Annandale on Jan. 28

Han Bang Korean Restaurant in Annandale on Jan. 28

Little Saigon Restaurant in Falls Church on Feb. 3

Vien Dong Fabrics in Falls Church on Feb. 3

Halal Market in Springfield on Feb. 11

Afghan Bistro in Springfield on Feb. 11

Pica Taco in Alexandria on Feb. 17

Rice and Spice Thai Cuisine in Alexandria on Feb. 17

Korean BBQ Bowl in Alexandria on Feb. 17

Chi Mc Chicken and Beer in Alexandria on Feb. 17

Matsui Sushi in Alexandria on Feb. 17

Hollin Hill Variety Store in Alexandria on Feb. 17

The Pastry Shop in Alexandria on Feb. 17

River Bend Bistro in Alexandria on Feb. 17

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Fairfax County police’s Mason District Station Criminal Investigation Section at 703-256-8035. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or via the web.