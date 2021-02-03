CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Judge declines to halt Thomas Jefferson High School’s admissions changes

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 4:24 AM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge has refused to issue an injunction to stop an elite Northern Virginia high school from changing its admissions policies.

Fairfax County Public Schools is completely overhauling the admissions process at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, which has been ranked as the top public high school in the country.

The county school board hopes the changes will increase diversity at the school, which has long failed to attract Black and Hispanic students.

Standardized tests have been scrapped in favor of a more holistic review.

Supporters of the existing system filed suit.

A county judge on Tuesday refused to issue an injunction but is allowing the lawsuit to continue.

