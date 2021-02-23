Fairfax Co. budget plan takes conservative approach for next fiscal year

The board of supervisors in Fairfax County, Virginia, heard the fiscal year 2022 budget and why it was important to maintain conservative approaches.

County Executive Bryan Hill said the county is succeeding despite difficult circumstances.

“The impact of COVID-19 has placed a significant strain on our lives both personally and professionally,” Hill said Tuesday during the presentation.

Hill’s plan for the next fiscal year calls for a 1-cent real estate tax decrease for homeowners.

The largest investment, however, is in schools, with a more than $14 million funding increase. But that was still far short of what the school board asked for — over $104 million that included a 3% pay increase for teachers and staff.

But Hill said the county doesn’t have the resources to accommodate the increase.

“Providing compensation adjustments to teachers and other county employees is certainly a priority, but we simply don’t have the resources available,” Hill said.

Hill is also asking for the creation of a one-time $20 million economic recovery reserve fund.

Read more about the budget plan on the Fairfax County Management and Budget website.

