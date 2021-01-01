INAUGURATION NEWS: Region's leaders: Don't come to DC | Law enforcement gets ready | FBI warning of protests | Airbnb banning hate groups
1 dead in Vienna fire

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

January 12, 2021, 9:27 AM

One person is dead after a house fire in Vienna, Virginia.

Firefighters say the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Lauren Lane near Owaissa Road Southeast in Vienna.

When they arrived, fire was showing through the roof of the home. They found one person inside who had died.

The person’s identity has not yet been released.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

