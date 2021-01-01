1 dead in Vienna fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Vienna.

One person is dead after a house fire in Vienna, Virginia.

2:05 AM units dispatched for house fire, 900 Block of Lauren Lane SE, in Vienna. Units arrived on-scene with fire though the roof. Firefighters located one occupant deceased in the home. Fire Investigators currently on scene to determine cause of fire. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/4ISN9tRSav — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) January 12, 2021

Firefighters say the fire started just after 2 a.m. on Lauren Lane near Owaissa Road Southeast in Vienna.

When they arrived, fire was showing through the roof of the home. They found one person inside who had died.

The person’s identity has not yet been released.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.