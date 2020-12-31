CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Pedestrian seriously injured in Springfield hit-and-run

Matt Small

December 31, 2020, 11:01 AM

A man has been hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle in Springfield, Virginia, late Wednesday night, police said.

Fairfax County police said the man was struck at Franconia Road and Elder Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

He remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said Thursday morning.

Police said detectives believe the vehicle involved should have front-end damage. No further description of the vehicle was provided.

Lower Franconia Road, which was closed between Frontier Avenue and Elder Avenue for an investigation into the crash, reopened shortly before 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

Please ask anyone with more information about the hit-and-run to call them at 703-691-2131.

A map of where the hit-and-run happened is below.

