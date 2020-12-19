CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Police identify Falls Church man who shot teenager, exchanged gunfire with police

Dan Friedell

December 19, 2020, 9:12 PM

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, identified the man arrested for shooting a teenage boy and later engaging in a shootout with officers.

Glenn Allen Myer, 61, of Falls Church was trying to break into an apartment complex in the Falls Church section of Fairfax County Thursday. Police responded to the scene before 11 a.m. after the teenager called 911 saying he had been shot in the face.

County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said police decided to break into the apartment after it was clear that a negotiation was going to be unproductive.

Roessler called the officers “brave” in their attempt to subdue Myer and rescue the boy. He said Myer shot at the officers, who returned fire.

One of the officers was grazed by a bullet. Myer was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital.

Myer was released from the hospital on Saturday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Police continue to investigate what led to Myer shooting the teenager, and the officer-involved shooting.

