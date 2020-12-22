New bridge over I-66 in Fairfax County to open Wednesday

The new Cedar Lane Bridge over Interstate 66 in Vienna, Virginia, is scheduled to open Wednesday.

The new Cedar Lane Bridge over Interstate 66 in Vienna, Virginia, is scheduled to open Wednesday.

The bridge connects Cottage Street to the north and Route 29-Lee Highway to the south. It includes a sidewalk on the west side and a shared-use path on the east side that will link up to the 66 Parallel Trail that is being built from Dunn Loring to Centreville.

Construction will continue in the area, so pedestrians, drivers and cyclists should remain alert.

Oh hey, what’s up? Not much. The new Cedar Lane bridge over I-66 opens tomorrow, NBD. ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ More: https://t.co/udHKVqzUuQ pic.twitter.com/zhWPWL1R4m — VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) December 22, 2020

Fairfax Connector Routes 462 and 467 will continue their modified routes using Cottage Street and Gallows Road through Jan. 3.

Starting Jan. 4, both routes will resume their preconstruction routes using the Cedar Lane Bridge.