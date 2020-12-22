HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings | DC-area Christmas weather | DC-area grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » New bridge over I-66…

New bridge over I-66 in Fairfax County to open Wednesday

Abigail Constantino

December 22, 2020, 10:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The new Cedar Lane Bridge over Interstate 66 in Vienna, Virginia, is scheduled to open Wednesday.

The bridge connects Cottage Street to the north and Route 29-Lee Highway to the south. It includes a sidewalk on the west side and a shared-use path on the east side that will link up to the 66 Parallel Trail that is being built from Dunn Loring to Centreville.

Construction will continue in the area, so pedestrians, drivers and cyclists should remain alert.

Fairfax Connector Routes 462 and 467 will continue their modified routes using Cottage Street and Gallows Road through Jan. 3.

Starting Jan. 4, both routes will resume their preconstruction routes using the Cedar Lane Bridge.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies get more help distributing COVID-19 relief in $2.3T catch-all

SolarWinds incident should be a catalyst to rethink federal cybersecurity

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up