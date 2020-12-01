1 dead, 1 hospitalized after trench collapse in Fairfax County

Fairfax County police said the trench collapse happened at a construction site in the 800 block of Emerald Drive in Fort Hunt, Virginia.

A trench collapse in Fort Hunt, Virginia, has left one man dead and another man in the hospital.

Fairfax County police said it happened at a construction site in the 800 block of Emerald Drive, a residential neighborhood, and the collapse trapped two workers in the trench.

Fire and rescue teams were able to rescue one of the men and take him to the hospital. He’s expected to survive. The other worker died at the scene.

More details are expected later Friday afternoon.

The scene is located in a residential neighborhood. A PIO is responding to the scene to provide further details. #FCPDhttps://t.co/hsJHt77QWB — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 18, 2020

Below is a map of the area where the trench collapse happened.