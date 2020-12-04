CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Fairfax County Park Authority director announces plans to retire

Zeke Hartner

December 4, 2020, 1:13 PM

The executive director of the Fairfax County Park Authority in Virginia announced his plans to retire in February 2021 on Friday.

Kirk Kincannon has served with the FCPA since 2014, and did a 10-year stint with the agency earlier in his career.

The seasoned public servant said he was retiring to spend more time with his family.

Kirk Kincannon will retire as executive director of the Fairfax County Park Authority in February 2021.

“After 40 years of public service, which has spanned multiple agencies and given me an incredible career, I have decided to focus on my next exciting phase of life and spend an abundance of time with those I cherish the most — my family,” Kincannon wrote in an announcement to park staff.

Kincannon also led recreation, parks and cultural activities for the City of Alexandria for nearly a decade.

In a statement, Park Authority Board Chairman Bill Bouie said, “His leadership has been a driver and a major key to our success. Regardless of the circumstances, the challenges such as this pandemic, or difficult fiscal realities, or the chance to grow new opportunities, Kirk has led this agency with passion, and professionally with great understanding and insight. We wish him well in the future and will surely miss him.”

Kincannon’s final day with the agency will be Feb. 12, 2021.

