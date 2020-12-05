CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. house fire…

Fairfax Co. house fire leaves three people displaced

Jose Umana

December 5, 2020, 11:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Fairfax County firefighters survey the scene after extinguishing a fire that displaced three people Saturday night.

Fairfax County Fire and EMS Department
Fairfax County firefighters try to extinguish a fire as it damages two cars inside a garage.

Fairfax County Fire and EMS Department
Fairfax County firefighters continue battling a fire at a home on Dranes Tavern Drive.

Fairfax County Fire and EMS Department
A Fairfax County firefighter tries to extinguish a fire inside a garage at a house on Dranes Tavern Drive.

Fairfax County Fire and EMS Department
(1/4)

A fire at a Fairfax County, Virginia, home destroyed most of its garage and displaced three people Saturday night.

The fire occurred at a house on Dranes Tavern Drive near the NOVA Parks Headquarters in Fairfax Station. Fire and EMS spokesman Bill Delaney said crews were alerted to the fire at 8:28 p.m. When they arrived, the garage contained the majority of the flames.


It did not take long for firefighters to tame the fire, with most of it extinguished by 8:44 p.m.

However, the garage, parts of the house and two cars were heavily damaged.

It will take a couple of days for fire investigators to investigate the fire’s cause and the amount of damage created.

No one was injured by the fire.

Below is a map of where the fire took place.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up