Fairfax Co. house fire leaves three people displaced

A fire at a Fairfax County, Virginia, home destroyed most of its garage and displaced three people Saturday night.
The fire occurred at a house on Dranes Tavern Drive near the NOVA Parks Headquarters in Fairfax Station. Fire and EMS spokesman Bill Delaney said crews were alerted to the fire at 8:28 p.m. When they arrived, the garage contained the majority of the flames.
UPDATE- fire is under control. Crews hitting hot spots and checking for extension. Occupants are safe. No reported injuries at this time. #FCFRD https://t.co/KhzSrTHlYR
— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 6, 2020
It did not take long for firefighters to tame the fire, with most of it extinguished by 8:44 p.m.
However, the garage, parts of the house and two cars were heavily damaged.
It will take a couple of days for fire investigators to investigate the fire’s cause and the amount of damage created.
No one was injured by the fire.
Below is a map of where the fire took place.